LegCo Meeting Advances Brunei's Vision 2035 with Strategic Suggestions, National Unity

The 20th session of Brunei's Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting emerged as a pivotal moment, marking a concerted effort towards achieving Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah's Vision 2035. Special Advisor to His Majesty and Minister at the Prime Minister's Office, Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Bakti Di-Raja Dato Laila Utama Haji Awang Isa, highlighted the session's significance in aligning strategies for the country's socio-economic development.

Unified Approach for National Progress

During this significant assembly, LegCo members presented a range of ideas and suggestions, reflecting the aspirations and needs of Brunei's citizens. These contributions are anticipated to serve as critical references for the government in formulating policies, strategies, and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life and ensuring economic growth and diversification. The focus on reducing dependency on oil and gas, coupled with the development of a skilled workforce through an improved education system, underscores the session's strategic importance.

Strengthening Public Confidence

The adjournment speech by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Bakti Di-Raja Dato Laila Utama Haji Awang Isa also emphasized the need for the government to meet the expectations of stakeholders and citizens effectively. Such efforts are crucial for bolstering public confidence in the government's commitment to achieving Vision 2035. The new national budget, focusing on infrastructural development and economic diversification, was highlighted as a key instrument in this endeavor.

Looking Ahead: Vision 2035

The discussions and outcomes of the LegCo meeting represent a significant step forward in Brunei's journey towards Vision 2035. The collective effort and strategic focus demonstrated by the LegCo members and the government signal a promising path towards a developed nation. As Brunei continues to navigate its socio-economic challenges, the insights and recommendations from this meeting will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping the country's future.