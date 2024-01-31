Legal Controversy Surrounds GRA Commissioner-General

Controversies are swirling around the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, who has been working past his retirement age without a contract. The issue came to light during a recent sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where Owusu-Amoah admitted that he has been working without a contract for over two years while confirming his age as 62, which is beyond the retirement age.

GRA Boss Admits to Working Without a Contract

In a stunning revelation, Owusu-Amoah confessed to the PAC that he has been operating without a contract for the past two years and three months. This admission raises questions about the legality of his position, as well as the operations he has overseen during this period.

Adding to the fiery debates surrounding Owusu-Amoah's position, Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram, has accused him of being complicit in illegal activities allegedly orchestrated by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and GRA board chair Oteng Gyasi. George claims that there is a plan to transfer a contract from a Ghanaian company to an Indian firm named Qata, which has a questionable track record in other African nations.

Advocacy for Comprehensive Legislation

