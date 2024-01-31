Legal Blow for Pro-Palestinian Student Groups as Lawsuits Against DeSantis Administration Dismissed

In a pivotal decision, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Florida dismissed two lawsuits filed by pro-Palestinian student groups against the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis. The lawsuits, launched by student organizations from the University of Florida and University of South Florida, emerged in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict and pivoted on a deactivation order from the Florida university system chancellor.

Dismissal of Lawsuits: A Question of Standing

The student groups alleged the deactivation order violated their rights to free speech and was discriminatory. However, Judge Walker ruled that the lawsuits were speculative. The reason being, the student organizations had not faced any enforcement actions and therefore lacked the necessary standing to challenge the order.

DeSantis and the Pro-Palestinian Student Groups

Previously, Governor DeSantis had publicly called for the disbandment of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) groups, associating them with terrorism. However, in a striking contradiction, no actions were taken to enforce the deactivation of these groups.

The ACLU's Stand

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), representing the student groups, maintained its position. It insisted that should there be any attempts to enforce the deactivation order, they would return to court, thus continuing the battle for the protection of the students' rights.

The dismissal of these lawsuits marks a significant legal victory for DeSantis, who on the same day, also witnessed the dismissal of an unrelated lawsuit filed against him by Disney. The resilience of the pro-Palestinian student groups, their refusal to be intimidated, and their determination to defend their First Amendment rights, however, indicate that this conflict is far from over.