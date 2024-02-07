Legal Battle Brews in Alaska Over Delayed Food Stamp Benefits

In a significant development in Alaska, a legal battle has been sparked due to delays in the distribution of food stamps by the state's Department of Health. Ten Alaskans have taken the matter to court, arguing that the state has failed to meet federal deadlines for providing food stamp benefits. U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason has allowed litigation to proceed following a series of stays granted to the state to address its backlog of food stamp applications.

A Series of Stays and Renewed Backlogs

Initially, Alaska was able to reduce its backlog by half, as promised during a stay in May. However, the state subsequently faced another significant backlog. As the state's second stay approached its end in late October 2023, thousands of Alaskans were left without benefits. This has led Saima Akhtar, the attorney for the plaintiffs, to push for litigation to continue as a means to achieve a lasting solution to the ongoing issues with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) processing in Alaska.

Lawsuit Targets Alaska Health Commissioner

The lawsuit squarely targets Alaska Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg for failing to provide necessary services, which has resulted in many Alaskans struggling with hunger. The state was already under scrutiny due to chronic understaffing, workforce cuts, and a surge in applications after the state ended its public health emergency. This has led to tens of thousands of Alaskans waiting months for crucial food aid.

Reducing Backlog Amidst Federal Warnings

Recent reports from state officials indicate a reduction in the backlog to approximately 3,500 applications. The efforts to reduce this number have involved paying staff overtime and bypassing certain federal application requirements. However, this approach has led to a warning from the federal government. The state risks the potential loss of federal funding if it continues to violate regulations. The Department of Health has been urged to resume interviews for SNAP applications and recertifications and start verifying required information to avoid losing federal funds. The ongoing litigation seeks a permanent resolution, ensuring that Alaskans do not have to endure such hardship in the future.