Politics

Lee Anderson Faces Criticism for Abstaining on Rwanda Safety Bill

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST
Lee Anderson Faces Criticism for Abstaining on Rwanda Safety Bill

In a dramatic turn of events, former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, Lee Anderson, abstained from voting on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Safety of Rwanda bill. Anderson was initially expected to vote against the bill but changed his tune amidst scornful laughter from opposition Labour Party MPs. This incident took place against the backdrop of a potential rebellion within the Conservative Party, which, unexpectedly, did not come to pass as only 11 Tories voted against the legislation. The bill, which involves the contentious policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda, was passed with a majority of 44 votes, tallying at 320 to 276.

Unexpected Twist in Voting

Anderson, known for his outspoken views and controversial comments, had initially intended to vote ‘no’ for the bill. However, he cited mockery from Labour MPs as the reason he could not bring himself to cast a ‘no’ vote. Instead, he abstained, setting a surprising precedent amidst an anticipated Conservative rebellion that largely fizzled out. Only 11 Tories voted against the bill, leading to its successful passage through the House of Commons.

During the parliamentary session, Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant criticized the bill, expressing doubt about its effectiveness. He questioned the logic, highlighting the dangers migrants face in freezing waters and casting skepticism on the deterrent impact of a 1% chance of being sent to Rwanda.

Contentious Bill Passes, Challenges Yet to Come

The Safety of Rwanda bill, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s flagship immigration legislation, aims to halt the influx of asylum seekers into Britain via the English Channel by deporting them to Rwanda. Despite its passage in the House of Commons, the bill is expected to face opposition in the House of Lords and potential legal battles. The government has yet to specify when the deportations to Rwanda might commence.

Anderson’s Controversial History

Lee Anderson has a history of making headlines for his outspoken views and unconventional comments. Previously, he has criticized food bank users’ cooking skills and suggested that asylum seekers be dispatched to the Orkney Islands. His abstention from voting on the Safety of Rwanda bill is another instance of his unpredictable political maneuvers. While it’s unclear how this will impact his standing within the Conservative Party, it certainly adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing immigration debate in the UK.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

