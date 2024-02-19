Ledzokuku Residents Laud Former MP and President for Developmental Strides; Urge Current MP to Prioritize Community Needs

Yesterday, on 19th February 2024, the Concerned Residents of Ledzokuku Association held a press conference to communicate their appreciation for the developmental projects initiated by the former Member of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Okoe Boye, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. These projects have significantly enhanced the quality of life in the Ledzokuku area, with both infrastructural and social developments witnessed.

Infrastructure: Transforming Ledzokuku's Landscape

Among the noteworthy projects lauded by the residents were major road constructions such as the LEKMA Road, Martey Tsuru Towns Roads, Martey Tsuru Flyover, and the dualization of Teshie Beach Road. These infrastructural developments have not only improved the transportation network within the community but have also played a pivotal role in boosting the area's overall economic development. The residents also took note of the construction of footbridges and culverts, which have enhanced safety and accessibility within the community.

Social Interventions: Improving Quality of Life

The residents further recognized the impactful social interventions initiated by former MP Dr. Okoe Boye. These include free medical consultations at LEKMA Hospital, distribution of teaching and learning materials to schools, and provision of scholarship opportunities for students. Highlighting these initiatives, the residents underscored the dedication of Dr. Boye and President Akufo-Addo in ensuring the holistic development of the Ledzokuku area and improving the quality of life of its inhabitants.

Future Development: A Call to Current Leadership

As part of their address, the community also directed an appeal to the current MP, Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, urging him to focus on the development of the community. The residents expressed confidence in the efforts of Dr. Okoe Boye and President Akufo-Addo to address the needs of Teshie inner roads and encouraged their fellow inhabitants to place trust in their leaders for further developmental strides.

In conclusion, the press conference served as a platform for the residents to express gratitude for the progress achieved so far, and to voice their hopes for continued development under the current leadership. The narrative of Ledzokuku is one of transformation and growth, and the residents are hopeful that this trajectory will be maintained and even accelerated in the coming years.