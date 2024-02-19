Ledzokuku Residents Demand Polyclinic, Issue Ultimatum to MP Benjamin Ayiku

In an unprecedented move, the Concerned Residents of Ledzokuku Association have laid down a stark ultimatum for their Member of Parliament (MP), Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, marking a five-month deadline for the delivery of a long-promised polyclinic. This demand stems from growing frustrations over perceived neglect and a lack of substantial progress in their constituency, highlighting a deep-seated need for improved healthcare infrastructure and effective political representation.

A Community's Plea for Progress

The association's demands were publicly voiced during a press conference on February 19, 2024, where the community's grievances were laid bare. Samuel Laryea, the convener of the group, contrasted Ayiku's tenure with that of former MP Dr. Okoe Boye, whose efforts in driving community projects were praised. The comparison drew attention to what the residents describe as Ayiku's inaction and failure to champion the needs of Ledzokuku, particularly in terms of healthcare.

The call for the polyclinic is not just a demand for a building; it is a cry for access to essential healthcare services that the constituency sorely lacks. The residents underscored the pressing nature of their healthcare needs, pointing out that the absence of adequate facilities compromises not only individual well-being but also the collective health of the community.

Accountability and Representation at Stake

The ultimatum issued to MP Benjamin Ayiku underscores a broader issue of accountability and representation within the constituency. The residents of Ledzokuku are not merely asking for the fulfillment of a promise; they are demanding a shift in how their concerns are addressed and acted upon by their elected officials. The emphasis on Ayiku's need to step up his involvement and advocacy for the constituency reflects a desire for a more engaged and responsive leadership.

Furthermore, the residents have made it clear that their patience has limits. The threat of "decisive action" if the polyclinic is not delivered within the five-month timeframe signals a potential watershed moment for political engagement and community activism in Ledzokuku. It highlights the residents' preparedness to hold their leaders accountable and to seek alternative means of ensuring their voices are heard and their needs met.

A Call for Immediate Action

The Concerned Residents of Ledzokuku Association's ultimatum is a stark reminder of the critical role that effective governance and political representation play in addressing the needs of a community. It is a call to action not just for MP Benjamin Narteh Ayiku but for all political leaders to prioritize the welfare of their constituents above all.

The looming deadline for the polyclinic's delivery has become a focal point of the residents' campaign, symbolizing not just the need for improved healthcare but also for a more accountable and proactive approach to governance. As the five-month countdown begins, all eyes will be on Ayiku and his response to this pressing demand from his constituency.

In the face of this ultimatum, the residents of Ledzokuku have articulated a clear message: they seek not just the realization of a polyclinic but a reaffirmation of their right to accountable representation and effective leadership.