Lebanon Retired Soldiers Protest Pension Devaluation, PM Schedules Meeting

In the beating heart of Beirut, a brewing storm of discontent erupted on Thursday. Approximately 300 retired Lebanese soldiers, once the nation's steadfast guardians, now find themselves on the frontlines of a different battle. A battle for their livelihoods, as they protested against the drastic devaluation of their pensions amidst Lebanon's ongoing economic crisis.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with an economic crisis of unprecedented proportions. The Lebanese pound, once a symbol of stability, has plummeted in value, leaving in its wake a trail of devastation. The cost of living has skyrocketed, pushing millions into poverty and rendering salaries and pensions a mere shadow of their former worth.

Among those hardest hit are the country's military veterans. Once hailed as heroes, these retired soldiers now find themselves struggling to make ends meet. Their monthly pensions, which were once worth well over $1,000, have been reduced to less than $100, a cruel twist of fate that has left them feeling betrayed and forgotten.

A Protest Erupts

On Thursday, the veterans took to the streets of central Beirut, gathering outside the parliament and the Prime Minister's headquarters. Their demand was simple: an adjustment to their pensions to reflect the current economic reality. They were met with a heavy deployment of security forces, a stark reminder of the delicate balance between peace and unrest.

As the protesters attempted to remove barriers, tensions escalated. The security forces responded with tear gas, resulting in at least two protesters requiring medical attention. The scenes of chaos and conflict served as a poignant reminder of the depth of the crisis and the desperation of those caught in its grip.

A Glimmer of Hope

Following the clashes, Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced a dedicated cabinet session to address the issue of military pensions. Scheduled for Saturday, this 'exceptional' meeting offers a glimmer of hope for the veterans, who have long been pleading for their voices to be heard.

However, the road ahead is far from smooth. Mikati acknowledged the pensioners' plight but emphasized the need for careful discussion to avoid exceeding the government's budget. It's a delicate balancing act that will require a nuanced understanding of the economic, social, and political factors at play.