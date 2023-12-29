en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Lebanon’s PM Warns of Full-scale War Amid Israeli Provocations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:44 pm EST
Lebanon’s PM Warns of Full-scale War Amid Israeli Provocations

In a stark warning that reverberates with ominous undertones, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has voiced fears of an impending full-scale war in the region. This alarming prophecy is directly attributed to escalating Israeli provocations in southern Lebanon, with the situation teetering on the precipice of a catastrophic conflict.

Alarming Escalation

This revelation was made during Mikati’s meeting with the UK’s Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, in Beirut. The Lebanese Prime Minister urged swift international intervention and maximum pressure to halt Israeli operations in the southern part of the country. The continuous exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, marking the deadliest clashes since the infamous 2006 war, has intensified tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Call for Peace in Gaza

Mikati also underscored that the key to achieving peace in Gaza lies in establishing an immediate cease-fire, followed by negotiations premised on the two-state solution, thereby ensuring and safeguarding Palestinian rights. The current Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, instigated in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, has only served to exacerbate the volatile situation in the region.

Global Security at Risk

Cameron, echoing Mikati’s concerns, acknowledged the grave implications of escalating tensions for global security. He commended Lebanon for its instrumental role in attempting to prevent further escalations. This diplomatic exchange occurs against the backdrop of an increasingly tense Lebanon-Israel border situation and the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

In conclusion, the potential for an all-out war in the region, fueled by Israeli provocations in southern Lebanon, has triggered global apprehensions. The urgent call from Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister for international intervention underscores the high stakes involved. It remains to be seen how the international community will respond to this crisis and whether peace can be restored in this turbulent region.

0
International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

North Korea Plans to Intensify Military Capabilities in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Madrid Activists Demand Peace in the Gaza Strip Amid Ongoing Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Unfit Nations or Unseen Resilience? A Historical Reflection on Czechoslovakia

By Justice Nwafor

2023: A Year of Challenges and Shifts in Global Dynamics

By Waqas Arain

2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthro ...
@International Relations · 37 mins
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthro ...
heart comment 0
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Reconciliation and Reunification with South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Reconciliation and Reunification with South Korea
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
Kim Jong Un Announces Military Escalation Amid Tensions with U.S. and Allies

By BNN Correspondents

Kim Jong Un Announces Military Escalation Amid Tensions with U.S. and Allies
South Africa Hosts the 15th BRICS Summit: A Turning Point in Global Cooperation

By Israel Ojoko

South Africa Hosts the 15th BRICS Summit: A Turning Point in Global Cooperation
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
29 seconds
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
33 seconds
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
38 seconds
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
42 seconds
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
4 mins
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
9 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
10 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
13 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
13 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
29 seconds
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
33 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
34 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app