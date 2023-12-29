Lebanon’s PM Warns of Full-scale War Amid Israeli Provocations

In a stark warning that reverberates with ominous undertones, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has voiced fears of an impending full-scale war in the region. This alarming prophecy is directly attributed to escalating Israeli provocations in southern Lebanon, with the situation teetering on the precipice of a catastrophic conflict.

Alarming Escalation

This revelation was made during Mikati’s meeting with the UK’s Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, in Beirut. The Lebanese Prime Minister urged swift international intervention and maximum pressure to halt Israeli operations in the southern part of the country. The continuous exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, marking the deadliest clashes since the infamous 2006 war, has intensified tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Call for Peace in Gaza

Mikati also underscored that the key to achieving peace in Gaza lies in establishing an immediate cease-fire, followed by negotiations premised on the two-state solution, thereby ensuring and safeguarding Palestinian rights. The current Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, instigated in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, has only served to exacerbate the volatile situation in the region.

Global Security at Risk

Cameron, echoing Mikati’s concerns, acknowledged the grave implications of escalating tensions for global security. He commended Lebanon for its instrumental role in attempting to prevent further escalations. This diplomatic exchange occurs against the backdrop of an increasingly tense Lebanon-Israel border situation and the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

In conclusion, the potential for an all-out war in the region, fueled by Israeli provocations in southern Lebanon, has triggered global apprehensions. The urgent call from Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister for international intervention underscores the high stakes involved. It remains to be seen how the international community will respond to this crisis and whether peace can be restored in this turbulent region.