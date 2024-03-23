Lebanon's Displaced Families Face Uncertain Future Amid Ongoing Hezbollah-Israel Conflict

Roughly 60 displaced families from southern Lebanon are currently finding solace and community in the unlikely setting of an abandoned hotel in Marwanieh, as they observe Ramadan amidst the backdrop of continuous conflict between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. The ongoing shelling and airstrikes have made their homes in the border region untenable, pushing over 90,000 people to seek refuge, with another 60,000 risking their lives by choosing to stay. Amid this crisis, the Lebanese government's promises of compensation remain unfulfilled, and while Hezbollah provides some support to the displaced, NGOs and charitable organizations are stretched thin in their efforts to help.

Escalation and Impact

The conflict, escalating since October last year, has severely disrupted daily life, halting school, work, and farming activities in the affected regions. Many had hoped for a ceasefire with the advent of Ramadan, yet halfway through the holy month, peace remains elusive. The displaced, including those at the Hotel Montana, endure cramped conditions, relying on limited resources. The situation is exacerbated by Lebanon's four-year economic crisis, placing additional burdens on local municipalities and aid organizations trying to manage the displacement.

International Efforts and Local Fears

International diplomatic efforts led by the US and France aim to prevent the conflict from escalating into a full-scale war. However, there's growing concern that even if a major confrontation is avoided, the region might settle into a prolonged state of low-level conflict, further straining Lebanon's fragile economy and society. Residents like Mervat Reslan and Mohammed Issa, displaced since the conflict's outset, express more fear of permanent displacement than of the conflict itself. Their longing to return home underscores the human cost of the ongoing tensions.

Looking Ahead

The prospect of a continuous low-level conflict looms large, threatening to become the 'new normal' for many Lebanese families caught in the crossfire. While international efforts continue, the immediate future for those displaced remains uncertain, with Ramadan serving as a poignant reminder of the homes and lives left behind. The enduring crisis not only poses a risk of further displacement but also highlights the resilience and community spirit among those affected, as they band together in the face of adversity.