Lebanon’s Deepening Economic Crisis: A Nation on the Brink

Lebanon, once a beacon of prosperity in the Middle East, is now in the throes of an all-consuming economic crisis. The situation, which started to deteriorate in 2019, has worsened in 2023, pushing the country to the brink of economic collapse. A nation with a dual currency system, Lebanon is grappling with severe currency devaluation and an overwhelming debt burden.

Economic Mismanagement and Political Paralysis

The crisis reached a head in 2019-2020, resulting in hyperinflation, liquidity shortages, and a dearth of U.S. dollars. The banking sector, which was once the engine driving economic expansion, has seen the undoing of decades of progress amidst the turmoil. The Association of Banks in Lebanon, designed to make a tangible difference during such a crisis, failed to deliver, and in the absence of formalized capital controls, banks have been left scrambling for assistance to validate emergency measures. The political landscape, marred by corruption, has only exacerbated the situation, leaving a paralyzed government unable to push through necessary reforms.

Stalled Bailout and Skyrocketing Public Debt

In a bid to stabilize the economy, Lebanon reached a $3 billion program agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, the bailout is in limbo, and with necessary political and economic reforms not forthcoming, the country’s public debt is predicted to skyrocket to 547% of GDP by 2027. Moreover, the government’s failure to conduct a serious investigation into the devastating Beirut Port explosion of August 4, 2020, which claimed over 200 lives, has further dented public confidence.

Social Landscape in Tatters

The economic meltdown has left 80% of Lebanon’s citizens living in poverty, with inflation rates at a staggering 190%. Concurrently, Lebanon’s social fabric is unraveling. Reports of widespread child abuse have surfaced due to economic decline and underfunded social services. The economic strain has been particularly harsh on the Syrian and Palestinian refugee populations, who are increasingly marginalized and blamed for the country’s troubles. This has led to an escalation in anti-Syrian sentiment, with reports of harassment and even death under custody.

In addition, Lebanon’s Palestinian refugee camps have witnessed violent clashes, and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas threatens to spill over, as Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Force have engaged in cross-border fire. The once thriving Lebanese military now faces unprecedented operational challenges due to the economic meltdown, endangering one of the few unifying forces in the country at a time of deepening poverty and sectarian tensions.