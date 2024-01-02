Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut

In a surprising move, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Lebanon has reversed an earlier decision concerning daylight saving time. He announced that the country would adhere to its customary practice of alternating between summer and winter time, in line with Cabinet Decision No. 5 from August 20, 1998. This change to daylight saving time will commence from Wednesday-Thursday night.

Mikati’s Stand on Lebanon’s Challenges

In the face of substantial challenges, Mikati underscored his commitment to preserving Lebanon’s state structure. He clarified that the decision to continue winter time until the end of Ramadan was intended to alleviate the lives of those fasting, without inflicting harm. Mikati spotlighted that the genuine issue confronting Lebanon is not the time change, but the absence of a president, a responsibility he does not bear.

Mikati directed his comments towards political and spiritual leaders and parliamentary blocs who have been unsuccessful in electing a new president. He urged these leaders to elect a new president and establish a new government without further delay. He also spoke on the sectarian tension and the significance of collective responsibility in resolving Lebanon’s problems.

Role of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri

In a noteworthy revelation, leaked footage disclosed that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was the instigator behind the initial decision to defer daylight saving time with the aim to accommodate those fasting during Ramadan.

Shockwaves in Gaza

In a separate development, Hamas deputy leader Saleh al Arouri was assassinated in a drone strike in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, by Israel. This act escalates the risk of the Gaza conflict extending beyond the Palestinian enclave. Arouri is the first senior Hamas political leader to be killed since Israel initiated an offensive against Gaza’s Hamas rulers nearly three months ago.

Israel has long accused Arouri of orchestrating lethal attacks on its citizens, though it has neither confirmed nor denied perpetrating the assassination. Arouri’s killing is anticipated to spark another surge in the resistance and the will to fight against the Zionist occupiers, as per Iran’s foreign ministry. Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets to protest Arouri’s killing.