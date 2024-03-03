Lebanese University Professors Call for Strike Over Pay, Job Flexibility

The campus of the Lebanese University (LU) finds itself at the heart of a burgeoning protest as contract professors announce a week-long general strike commencing Monday. This move, aimed at pressuring LU management for higher wages and job flexibility, highlights the ongoing struggle of educators in a country grappling with economic collapse since 2019.

Strike Announcement and Immediate Response

According to a statement relayed by the National News Agency (NNA), the committee representing LU's contract professors has called for a general strike. Despite this, the LU press office assures that classes will proceed as scheduled, citing a lack of official statement from the full-time teachers' union. The crux of the protest lies in the contract teachers' demand for authorization to hold secondary employment, a necessity given the inadequacy of their current remuneration amidst Lebanon's economic crisis.

Economic Hardship and Demands for Change

Lebanon's economic turmoil, marked by the collapse of the Lebanese pound in 2019, has severely impacted civil service salaries, including those of educators at LU. The contract professors' committee is advocating for salary increases and enhanced transport allowances to alleviate their financial strain. Moreover, they urge all contract teachers to join a sit-in protest planned in front of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, signaling a collective action for improved employment conditions.

Beyond the Strike: Implications and Outcomes

The unfolding situation at the Lebanese University underscores a broader crisis within the country's educational sector, reflective of the national economic decline. As the strike begins, the potential for increased security measures and localized transport disruptions looms, with the possibility of clashes between police and protesters. This scenario not only affects the immediate community of LU but also serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Lebanon's public sector workers in their quest for equitable compensation and job security.