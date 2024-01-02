Lebanese Parliament Dispute Sparks Controversy Amidst Hizballah’s Accusations

In a recent joint committee session in the Lebanese Parliament, a contentious incident has sparked a heated debate involving high-ranking figures of the nation’s political landscape. The key players in this controversy included Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Lebanese Phalange Party leader Sami Gemayel.

Dispute Sparks

The dispute arose during the parliamentary session, with opposing viewpoints and comments leading to a tense atmosphere. Post the contentious session, Bou Saab took the initiative to inform Berri about the proceedings, who in turn, reached out to Gemayel, expressing his intention to address the situation.

Steps Toward Resolution

In an attempt to resolve the issue, Bou Saab visited the Phalange Party headquarters to meet Gemayel. Here, he assured the Phalange Party leader of his commitment to handling the matter professionally and with integrity.

Apologies and Assurances

Subsequently, MP Ali Hassan Khalil, who had been accused of making provocative remarks during the session, called Gemayel to apologize. In his conversation, Khalil confirmed that the controversial remarks did not originate from Gemayel, expressing his respect for both Gemayel and the Phalange Party. This gesture was a significant move towards resolving the tension that had arisen during the session.

Earlier, Gemayel had approached Berri with a request to take action, following the perceived disrespect of ‘sanctities’ during the session. He even suggested that such incidents could potentially incite sedition. While Gemayel did not provide explicit details to reporters regarding the specifics of the disrespect, he called for the release of the session’s recordings for transparency and clarity.

Amidst this controversy, Gemayel entrusted the issue to Berri, indicating that it would be problematic if Berri condoned the behavior that sparked the dispute. This statement further underlines the gravity of the situation and the necessity for swift and appropriate action.

