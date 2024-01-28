Lebanese Parliament Approves 2024 Budget Amid Controversy, Calls for National Roadmap

The Lebanese Parliament has given its nod to the 2024 budget, a decision that has sparked a storm of debate and criticism. The budget, characterized by high taxes and fees, comes amidst a precarious socio-economic climate, prompting caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to defend it as a necessary if not ideal measure. This move underscores the urgency, voiced by Lebanese Member of Parliament Simon Abi Ramia, for a comprehensive national roadmap to navigate the country's economic challenges.

As the budget was discussed within the walls of the parliament, the atmosphere was charged with verbal altercations and accusations against the government. Despite this, Mikati held steadfast to the government's position, underscoring the necessity to adhere to international resolutions and agreements. He also pointed to the successful stabilization of the exchange rate and mitigation of sharp fluctuations in treasury revenues as testament to the government's efforts.

Simon Abi Ramia's Call to Action

Amid the roiling controversy, MP Simon Abi Ramia voiced his views on the recent budget approval. While acknowledging the national responsibility that underpinned the decision, he expressed concerns over the lack of a comprehensive economic vision. He argued that clear priorities need to be set to avoid being detracted by temporary fixes.

Abi Ramia delineated several critical areas for immediate attention, including the election of a new President and the formation of a government tasked with crafting a rescue plan for various sectors. He emphasized the necessity of completing a financial forensic audit, assigning and distributing financial losses, ensuring the return of depositors' funds, restructuring banks, and expanding financial and administrative decentralization. Furthermore, he advocated for the establishment of a Trust Fund, a definitive solution for the repatriation of displaced Syrians, the creation of a Senate, and formulating a defense strategy.