International Relations

Leading Scholar Critiques Nigeria’s Foreign Policy, Calls for Diplomatic Reset

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Professor Damilola Olawuyi, a distinguished scholar of Afe Babalola University and the International Law Association, has offered a critical analysis of Nigeria’s foreign policy under the reign of the Bola Tinubu administration. Olawuyi’s scrutiny comes as a result of the perceived lack of direction and slow pace of the new government’s international diplomacy, and the consequential impact on Nigeria’s global standing and development prospects.

A Slow Start and Diplomatic Embarrassments

Despite instances of positive global engagement, such as Nigeria’s participation at the United Nations General Assembly and the COP-28 climate conference, Olawuyi indicates that the administration has had a slow and underwhelming start. The abrupt recall of Nigerian Ambassadors and the lack of a clear leadership structure in diplomatic missions have resulted in significant embarrassments and uncertainties.

The Call for Diplomatic Reset

Olawuyi’s critique emphasizes the urgent need for a reset in Nigeria’s foreign diplomacy. In his view, an investment-friendly diplomatic framework is crucial to attract foreign direct investments and bridge the financing gap for domestic development projects. This new outlook, he believes, should be guided by clear foreign policy agendas, avoiding the missteps that have defined the early days of the Tinubu administration.

Emphasizing Just and Inclusive Energy Transition

As part of his critique, Olawuyi also advocates for a just, inclusive, and orderly energy transition that leaves no country behind. He maintains that developing nations, like Nigeria, should not bear the brunt of the global shift towards cleaner energy sources. To achieve this, he underlines the importance of international solidarity and assistance in meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Green Jobs and Infrastructure: Aligning with SDGs

Furthermore, Olawuyi underscores the need for Nigeria to focus on green jobs and infrastructure as part of its efforts to align with the SDGs. As President of the International Law Association’s Nigerian Branch, Olawuyi is committed to preparing the next generation of international law experts and diplomats who will support Nigeria’s foreign diplomacy and leverage climate financing for green development projects.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

