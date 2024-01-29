Leadership Turmoil at Liberia's EPA: Executive Director and CTA Clash Over Agency Control

On January 23, 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia was rocked by a leadership dispute. The controversy, focusing on the management and leadership roles within the organization, has brought the agency under intense scrutiny. The key players in this dispute are Wilson Tarpeh, the Executive Director of the EPA, and Benjamin S. Karmorh, Jr., the former Chief Technical Advisor (CTA).

Unauthorized Takeover and Dismissal

The EPA has accused Karmorh and others of attempting an unauthorized takeover of the agency. They allege that Karmorh disrupted normal operations, falsely claiming he was the new head of the agency and challenging Tarpeh's legitimacy. This alleged misconduct led to Karmorh's dismissal. In a statement, the EPA said, "Karmorh's actions caused public embarrassment and disrupted the agency's operations."

Karmorh's Response and Allegations

Responding to these accusations, Karmorh vehemently denied the allegations, labeling his dismissal as baseless and accusing Tarpeh of unlawfully holding onto power. Karmorh suggested that his termination was part of a broader effort to suppress EPA staff who critically evaluate the agency's operations. Announcing plans to seek legal redress, Karmorh cited a violation of the EPA Act.

Executive Order 123 and Its Implications

Karmorh referenced Executive Order 123 from former President George M. Weah, suggesting non-tenured presidential appointees should have resigned at the inauguration date. He implied that this order should apply to the leadership of EPA. However, the EPA countered this argument, stating that Executive Order 123 does not apply to tenured agencies like itself. The agency justified Karmorh's dismissal due to his impersonation and the disturbance it caused.