Economy

LCCI Responds to President Tinubu’s New Year’s Address: Praises and Concerns

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
In response to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s New Year’s address, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has acknowledged the difficulties of the past year and the President’s commitment to addressing pressing issues plaguing Nigeria’s economy. The statement by the director general, Chinyere Almona, lauded the focus on power projects like the Siemens Energy initiative and transmission line reliability, aligning with the business community’s interest in a diversified economy.

Power Sector and Private Sector Investment

However, the LCCI emphasized the necessity for private sector investment in the power sector’s transmission segment to enhance its functionality. The business community believes this would lead to more reliable power supply, a critical element for economic growth and diversification. The government’s focus on power projects was welcomed, but the LCCI urged for more definitive action and private sector involvement.

Food Security and Policing

Support was also extended towards the President’s efforts to cultivate farmlands for staple crops, aiming to improve food security. However, the LCCI cautioned that the success of this initiative is dependent on adequate security measures. It suggested the decentralization of police legislation as a means to improve policing effectiveness, emphasizing the need to address security issues in agriculture.

Living Wage and Business Environment

The announcement of a new national living wage and efforts to create a conducive business environment, including fiscal and tax policy simplification, were also acclaimed by the Chamber. These measures were seen as a positive step towards improving the welfare of Nigerian workers and fostering a more friendly business environment.

Concerns on Inflation, Under-Employment and Wealth Gap

Despite the commendations, the LCCI raised concerns about the absence of specific strategies to manage high inflation and under-employment. The unclear plans to close the wealth gap were also highlighted, with the Chamber calling for more detailed plans and strategies to tackle these socio-economic challenges.

Security Strategies and Transparency

The need for detailed security strategies and transparency in the evaluation of ministers and agency heads was also addressed. The LCCI noted the urgency of these issues, stating that to foster sustainable economic growth, the administration needs to provide detailed plans and adopt an inclusive governance approach. This, it stated, would boost public confidence.

Economy Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

