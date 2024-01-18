Illinois Lawsuits Aim to Exclude Biden from Presidential Ballot: Reports

In a rather unprecedented turn of events, President Joe Biden finds himself facing legal challenges in Illinois, aimed at barring his name from the state's presidential ballot.

The lawsuits, lodged with the Illinois Board of Elections, allege that Biden has 'given aid or comfort to enemies' during his time in various political offices, including president, vice president, and senator.

The suits point to actions they believe have been advantageous to Iran and China and level accusations of Biden failing to enforce U.S. laws, allowing for illegal entry of foreign agents, and leaving U.S. military assets in the hands of enemies.

One such lawsuit, whose petitioners include the Illinois Chapter President of Parents Involved in Education and a board member of LaSalle County District 4, leans heavily on the 14th Amendment.

The petitioners argue that providing aid to enemies is grounds for disqualification from holding office.

Their argument extends to issues of border security and illegal immigration, areas they feel have been inadequately addressed during Biden's tenure.