Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review

In a recent turn of events, lawmaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham has rescinded his previous proposal of including non-Muslim experts in a special committee formed by the Federal Government to review the jurisdiction of the Syariah Court. The proposal, which initially seemed to stem from a misunderstanding, has been met with backlash and criticism, leading to a retraction and an apology from Ham himself.

Understanding the Proposal and Retraction

Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham’s initial call for the inclusion of non-Muslim legal experts was under the impression that the government was soliciting proposals to amend the Federal Constitution. He suggested that having a diverse committee could ensure all perspectives would be considered before any constitutional amendments were made.

However, upon realizing that the special committee was actually convened by the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), chaired by Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Ham rescinded his suggestion. He apologized for what was perceived as interference in Islamic affairs.

Reactions to the Proposal

The proposal sparked a wave of responses, with several political parties deeming the suggestion as ‘provocative’. Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed his hope that politicians, especially those of non-Muslim faith, would exercise caution with their comments on Islamic matters.

Learning from the Incident

This episode serves as a stark reminder for policymakers and public figures to be mindful of the sensitivities surrounding religious matters. While the intention might be to ensure inclusivity and fair representation, it is crucial to respect the boundaries of religious jurisdictions.