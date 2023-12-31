en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:26 pm EST
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review

In a recent turn of events, lawmaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham has rescinded his previous proposal of including non-Muslim experts in a special committee formed by the Federal Government to review the jurisdiction of the Syariah Court. The proposal, which initially seemed to stem from a misunderstanding, has been met with backlash and criticism, leading to a retraction and an apology from Ham himself.

Understanding the Proposal and Retraction

Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham’s initial call for the inclusion of non-Muslim legal experts was under the impression that the government was soliciting proposals to amend the Federal Constitution. He suggested that having a diverse committee could ensure all perspectives would be considered before any constitutional amendments were made.

However, upon realizing that the special committee was actually convened by the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), chaired by Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Ham rescinded his suggestion. He apologized for what was perceived as interference in Islamic affairs.

Reactions to the Proposal

The proposal sparked a wave of responses, with several political parties deeming the suggestion as ‘provocative’. Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed his hope that politicians, especially those of non-Muslim faith, would exercise caution with their comments on Islamic matters.

Learning from the Incident

This episode serves as a stark reminder for policymakers and public figures to be mindful of the sensitivities surrounding religious matters. While the intention might be to ensure inclusivity and fair representation, it is crucial to respect the boundaries of religious jurisdictions.

0
Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Values, Ethics, and Constructive Discourse in Governance

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform

By BNN Correspondents

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By BNN Correspondents

Family of Dutch Model Ivana Smit Appeals to Malaysian Prime Minister for Transparency in Murder Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Kuala Lumpur City Hall Acts Against Parking Touts Following Viral Vide ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 hours
Kuala Lumpur City Hall Acts Against Parking Touts Following Viral Vide ...
heart comment 0
Malaysians Stand United: ‘Kepung Demi Palestin’ Picket Culminates in Solidarity

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysians Stand United: 'Kepung Demi Palestin' Picket Culminates in Solidarity
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement

By BNN Correspondents

PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
Altering Economic Perspectives: Terengganu Unveils Plan to Diversify Income

By BNN Correspondents

Altering Economic Perspectives: Terengganu Unveils Plan to Diversify Income
Shootout in Machang Bubok: Man With 16 Criminal Records Killed

By BNN Correspondents

Shootout in Machang Bubok: Man With 16 Criminal Records Killed
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
34 seconds
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
43 seconds
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
47 seconds
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
4 mins
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
9 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
11 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
13 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
14 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
14 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
34 seconds
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
33 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
35 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app