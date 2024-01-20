Law Students Challenge Maharashtra's Ram Temple Holiday in High Court

In an unprecedented move, a special bench of the Bombay High Court is set to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) on a Sunday. The PIL, filed by four law students, challenges the Maharashtra government's decision to declare a public holiday on January 22 for the consecration day of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The petitioners, Shivangi Agarwal, Satyajeet Siddharth Salve, Vedant Gaurav Agarwal, and Khushi Sandeep Bangia, hail from prominent law schools across India and argue that this decision violates the secular principles of the Indian Constitution.

Secularism Under Scrutiny

The crux of the case revolves around the contention that the state's celebration of a religious event as a public holiday infringes upon the secular ethos enshrined in the Constitution. The students argue that the government should not associate with or promote any specific religion. They maintain that public holidays should commemorate patriotic personalities, historical figures, or nationally significant events, rather than religious occasions that may appease a particular section of society or religious community.

State Versus Central Authority

The PIL also challenges a 1968 notification which empowers states to declare public holidays. The students argue this is an abuse of power and against the secular fabric of India. They underscore that using government funds for religious purposes is prohibited by the Constitution. Moreover, they question the state government's jurisdiction in issuing the notification, asserting that only the central government has the authority to declare public holidays under specific provisions.

Public Holidays and Their Implications

The PIL emphasizes potential negative consequences such as loss of education, financial setbacks, and disruptions to governance and public works. It contrasts Maharashtra's decision with other states that have declared a full public holiday, while some states opted for a half-holiday with school closures. The Central government offices will have a half working day, and public sector banks will remain closed until 2.30 pm on January 22.

This case has drawn widespread attention as it raises important questions about the constitutional principle of secularism and the role of the state in religious celebrations. The outcomes of this case could potentially set a precedent for future decisions on public holidays and their constitutionality.