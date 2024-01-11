en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Law Society of Kenya Investigates President Ruto’s Alleged Constitutional Violations

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
Law Society of Kenya Investigates President Ruto’s Alleged Constitutional Violations

In a bold move to protect the sanctity of the constitution and uphold judicial independence, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has assembled a team of legal experts to investigate allegations of constitutional breaches by President William Ruto. The investigation follows a series of criticisms by the President directed at the Judiciary and its decisions.

LSK’s Determination to Uphold Rule of Law

LSK President Eric Theuri, who is also vying for the position of LSK representative to the Judicial Service Commission, publicly announced the initiative. Theuri underlined the absolute necessity of adhering to the rule of law and issued a stern warning of potential impeachment proceedings if the President is found guilty of violating the constitution.

He was categorical in his assertion that judicial authority is independent and must never succumb to the whims of any individual, even if that person is the President. Theuri’s statements are a clear indication of LSK’s determination to shield the Judiciary from interference, ensuring its independence is not compromised.

Nationwide Protests to Defend the Rule of Law

In a show of solidarity with the Judiciary and to express their commitment to the rule of law, LSK has orchestrated nationwide peaceful protests. Lawyers adorned with purple ribbons have been seen marching from the Supreme Court to the President’s office and Parliament buildings, in a protest that has captured the attention of the nation.

President Ruto’s Unsubstantiated Allegations

Meanwhile, President Ruto, who has been conducting a tour of Central Kenya, continues to lob accusations of corruption at the Judiciary. However, he has yet to provide any concrete evidence to substantiate his claims. This ongoing situation has prompted LSK’s response, as they perceive the President’s actions as a direct threat to the constitution and judicial independence.

Implications of Executive Influence and Need for Judicial Reforms

The article also highlights the controversial ‘radical judicial surgery’ under President Kibaki in 2003 and the implications of Executive influence in judicial appointments. The necessity of judicial reforms and the establishment of the Judiciary Fund under the Ruto regime are among the crucial matters discussed.

0
Courts & Law Kenya Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
4 mins ago
Transgender Woman Sues New York City for $22 Million Over Alleged Mistreatment at Rikers Island
Ali Miles, a transgender woman also known as Dylan, has filed a lawsuit against New York City, seeking $22 million in damages for alleged mistreatment during her incarceration at Rikers Island, a male detention center. Miles was detained from June 14, 2022, to July of the same year, after being charged with various crimes including
Transgender Woman Sues New York City for $22 Million Over Alleged Mistreatment at Rikers Island
Man Arrested for Robbery in Manila: A Routine Patrol Turned Confrontation
1 hour ago
Man Arrested for Robbery in Manila: A Routine Patrol Turned Confrontation
Inmates Seek Justice against X Corp. for Systemic Abuse in 2024
1 hour ago
Inmates Seek Justice against X Corp. for Systemic Abuse in 2024
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
18 mins ago
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
Sumter Police Seeks Public's Help in Armed Robbery Case
21 mins ago
Sumter Police Seeks Public's Help in Armed Robbery Case
Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
41 mins ago
Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Voters Express Concerns of World War III and Civil Unrest as Caucuses Near
32 seconds
Iowa Voters Express Concerns of World War III and Civil Unrest as Caucuses Near
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
47 seconds
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Nightlife
1 min
Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Nightlife
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
1 min
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
3 mins
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
4 mins
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
4 mins
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
4 mins
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
5 mins
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app