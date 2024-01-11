Law Society of Kenya Investigates President Ruto’s Alleged Constitutional Violations

In a bold move to protect the sanctity of the constitution and uphold judicial independence, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has assembled a team of legal experts to investigate allegations of constitutional breaches by President William Ruto. The investigation follows a series of criticisms by the President directed at the Judiciary and its decisions.

LSK’s Determination to Uphold Rule of Law

LSK President Eric Theuri, who is also vying for the position of LSK representative to the Judicial Service Commission, publicly announced the initiative. Theuri underlined the absolute necessity of adhering to the rule of law and issued a stern warning of potential impeachment proceedings if the President is found guilty of violating the constitution.

He was categorical in his assertion that judicial authority is independent and must never succumb to the whims of any individual, even if that person is the President. Theuri’s statements are a clear indication of LSK’s determination to shield the Judiciary from interference, ensuring its independence is not compromised.

Nationwide Protests to Defend the Rule of Law

In a show of solidarity with the Judiciary and to express their commitment to the rule of law, LSK has orchestrated nationwide peaceful protests. Lawyers adorned with purple ribbons have been seen marching from the Supreme Court to the President’s office and Parliament buildings, in a protest that has captured the attention of the nation.

President Ruto’s Unsubstantiated Allegations

Meanwhile, President Ruto, who has been conducting a tour of Central Kenya, continues to lob accusations of corruption at the Judiciary. However, he has yet to provide any concrete evidence to substantiate his claims. This ongoing situation has prompted LSK’s response, as they perceive the President’s actions as a direct threat to the constitution and judicial independence.

Implications of Executive Influence and Need for Judicial Reforms

The article also highlights the controversial ‘radical judicial surgery’ under President Kibaki in 2003 and the implications of Executive influence in judicial appointments. The necessity of judicial reforms and the establishment of the Judiciary Fund under the Ruto regime are among the crucial matters discussed.