Law Society of Kenya Braces for Presidential Elections: Five Candidates in the Fray

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is gearing up for a pivotal election that will determine its next president. The term of the incumbent president, Erick Theuri, is set to conclude in March 2024, making way for a successor to step in. Among the contenders vying for the esteemed title are former vice-president Carolyne Kamende, current vice-president Faith Odhiambo, Harriet Mboche, Peter Wanyama, and Bernard Ngetich.

Five Candidates, One Presidency

The upcoming election has seen the submission of nomination papers by five distinguished candidates. The president of the LSK holds a significant position, championing not just for the rights of the society, but also for the rights of its members. Each candidate brings a unique perspective and strategy to the table, promising to advocate for these rights if elected.

A Second Chance for Kamende

Carolyne Kamende, the former vice-president, is no stranger to this race. Having previously lost to Theuri in the last election, Kamende is preparing for a second shot at the presidency. She has affirmed her commitment to advocating for members’ rights if she ascends to the presidency this time around. In the previous election, Theuri emerged victorious with a total of 1,811 votes.

Transparent Election Procedures

The election process is overseen by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and managed electronically by LSK’s elections board. This ensures a transparent and fair electoral process, fostering trust among the members of the society. In addition to the presidential elections, LSK members will also be voting for their representative to the Judicial Service Commission, whose term is also nearing its end.