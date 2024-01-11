en English
Kenya

Law Society of Kenya Braces for Presidential Elections: Five Candidates in the Fray

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is gearing up for a pivotal election that will determine its next president. The term of the incumbent president, Erick Theuri, is set to conclude in March 2024, making way for a successor to step in. Among the contenders vying for the esteemed title are former vice-president Carolyne Kamende, current vice-president Faith Odhiambo, Harriet Mboche, Peter Wanyama, and Bernard Ngetich.

Five Candidates, One Presidency

The upcoming election has seen the submission of nomination papers by five distinguished candidates. The president of the LSK holds a significant position, championing not just for the rights of the society, but also for the rights of its members. Each candidate brings a unique perspective and strategy to the table, promising to advocate for these rights if elected.

A Second Chance for Kamende

Carolyne Kamende, the former vice-president, is no stranger to this race. Having previously lost to Theuri in the last election, Kamende is preparing for a second shot at the presidency. She has affirmed her commitment to advocating for members’ rights if she ascends to the presidency this time around. In the previous election, Theuri emerged victorious with a total of 1,811 votes.

Transparent Election Procedures

The election process is overseen by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and managed electronically by LSK’s elections board. This ensures a transparent and fair electoral process, fostering trust among the members of the society. In addition to the presidential elections, LSK members will also be voting for their representative to the Judicial Service Commission, whose term is also nearing its end.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

