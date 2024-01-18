Lavrov Advocates for Diplomatic Solution to Israel-Palestine Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has underscored the necessity for 'collective efforts' to bring about a resolution to the enduring Israel-Palestine conflict. He articulated his intention to present the matter at the forthcoming United Nations Security Council meeting, scheduled for the next week. Lavrov's stance, advocating for the formation of a new Palestinian State, demonstrates Russia's commitment to pursuing a diplomatic solution to the dispute. This development arises amidst a complicated geopolitical landscape, where countless nations and international bodies have been endeavoring to mediate peace between Israel and Palestine for years.

Advertisment

In line with UN Security Council resolutions, Lavrov emphasized the need for the establishment of a Palestinian state to conclude the Middle East conflict. He stated that without the recognition of a Palestinian state, the region would remain plagued by violence and the Palestinian people would continue to feel disadvantaged.

Russia's Stance on The Issue

Lavrov conveyed hope that Israel would comprehend the indispensability of a Palestinian state for its own security. This assertion reinforces Russia's position on the issue, which seeks a diplomatic and peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Expressing the need for 'collective efforts', Lavrov called for direct talks between the Palestinian and Israeli leaderships. He intends to discuss these propositions at the upcoming United Nations Security Council meeting next week, highlighting Russia's active role in attempting to mediate a solution to the Middle East crisis.