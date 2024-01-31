LAUSD Grapples with Controversy Over Charter School Co-Location Policy

The controversy surrounding Proposition 39, a mandate for the co-location of charter schools within public school facilities, has been a significant issue for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Board. From its implementation, it has stirred up a storm of debate, with Shirley Avenue Elementary, located in the San Fernando Valley, becoming the epicenter.

Co-location Challenges at Shirley Avenue Elementary

Shirley Avenue Elementary, a school serving a predominantly Hispanic and socioeconomically disadvantaged student population, became a battleground for the co-location debate. The school was forced to forfeit its music and art classroom spaces to accommodate Citizens of the World charter school, an institution catering to a less socioeconomically disadvantaged demographic. The community rallied against this decision, leading to the eventual relocation of the charter school.

Recurrent Co-location Predicament

Despite this victory, Shirley Avenue Elementary faces another potential co-location. The LAUSD Board had passed a resolution demanding an updated co-location policy within 45 days. However, after 107 days, no new policy has been presented, raising significant concerns amongst the school community. The previous displacement of special education services to accommodate charter school use has further fuelled apprehensions.

Penalty Mishandling and Unresolved Issues

Adding to the mounting concerns is the mishandling of penalties for overallocation of space by Citizens of the World. Part of the fine was inexplicably forgiven, and some remained unpaid, raising questions about the proper management of co-location issues. With the new school year on the horizon and the process for assigning co-location space for 2024-25 already underway, LAUSD students are left vulnerable, without adequate protections.

The ongoing controversy has amplified calls for an immediate reform of the PROP-39 policy, to prevent further negative impacts on public school students and facilities. With the LAUSD Board set to vote on a new policy next month, it remains to be seen how this contentious issue will be resolved, and what implications it will have for the future of charter schools and public education in Los Angeles.