Laurent Gbagbo to Lead PPA-CI in 2025 Ivory Coast Presidential Election

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo has confirmed his intention to run in the 2025 presidential elections, marking a significant return to the political forefront of the West African nation.

Announced by spokesperson Katinan Kone, Gbagbo's decision to lead the African People's Party - Cote d'Ivoire (PPA-CI) into the upcoming election reflects a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape. Gbagbo, who led the nation from 2000 to 2011, was acquitted of war crimes charges by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2019, setting the stage for his political comeback.

A New Chapter for Gbagbo and the PPA-CI

After founding the PPA-CI in 2021, Gbagbo has re-entered the political arena with a strong and loyal base of supporters. His presidency ended amid a civil war triggered by his refusal to concede electoral defeat, leading to his arrest and a decade-long trial abroad.

Despite losing control of his former party, the Ivorian Popular Front (IPF), to a former ally, Gbagbo's acquittal by the ICC has paved the way for his return to Ivory Coast politics.

The 2025 presidential race is heating up with several potential candidates signaling their interest. Incumbent President Alassane Ouattara, re-elected in 2020, has yet to confirm his candidacy.

Meanwhile, Tidjane Thiam, the former CEO of Swiss bank Credit Suisse and current president of the Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire (PDCI), is considered another strong contender. Thiam's December appointment as PDCI president has sparked speculation about his possible candidacy, though the party has not yet formally announced its chosen candidate.

Implications for Ivory Coast's Political Future

Gbagbo's candidacy represents more than just a personal comeback; it signifies a major shift in the dynamic of Ivory Coast politics. With his party, the PPA-CI, Gbagbo aims to challenge the current political order and offer an alternative to voters.

As the election approaches, the strategies and platforms of each candidate will become clearer, setting the stage for a highly anticipated electoral battle. Gbagbo's return to the political stage underscores the complexities of Ivory Coast's political landscape, where history, personal charisma, and political acumen intertwine.

As the 2025 election looms, Ivory Coast stands at a crossroads. The candidacy of Laurent Gbagbo, alongside other potential contenders, introduces an element of unpredictability into the race. This election could mark a watershed moment for the nation, testing the resilience of its democratic institutions and the will of its people. With the political stage set, Ivory Coast anticipates a contest that will shape the future of the country and its role in West Africa.