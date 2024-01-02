en English
Politics

Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence

Controversial U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, a staunch right-wing figure, is reportedly shifting her political battlefield from Colorado’s 3rd congressional district to the 4th. This strategic move follows her narrowly clinched electoral victory in 2022 against Democrat Adam Frisch, who is showing a slight lead in the polls for the upcoming election. Contrary to speculations of her dwindling popularity prompting this change, Boebert cites external influences as the driving force behind her decision, notably pointing to donations from Hollywood figures to her opponent.

Boebert vs. Hollywood

In a public display of her discontent, Boebert named singer Barbra Streisand and actor Ryan Reynolds as contributors to her opponent’s campaign. Interestingly, these donations, she claims, are part of a larger scheme by Hollywood to exert influence over Congress. The insinuations didn’t end at Hollywood, as she further alleged the involvement of billionaire philanthropist George Soros and ‘dark money groups’ in this plot. These allegations, made on Steve Bannon’s podcast, are in line with her usual far-right rhetoric, which often includes racially charged language and conspiracy references.

A Political Gamble

Boebert’s decision to switch districts is a notable one, considering she currently serves Colorado’s 3rd District, a seat she narrowly secured. The Cook Political Report defines her new target, the 4th District, as ‘solidly Republican’, implying a safer bet for the firebrand congresswoman. Boebert is set to replace outgoing Republican Ken Buck, whose decision not to seek reelection opens the door for her. Despite representatives not needing to reside in the district they serve, Boebert has expressed her intention to move to the 4th District within the year.

The Fallout and the Future

The fallout from this decision has been mixed. Some believe that Boebert’s switch could boost fundraising and voter engagement, while others question her fitness to represent a district she doesn’t currently inhabit. Her departure from the 3rd District will not alter the campaigns of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch and Republican candidate Jeff Hurd. However, it’s clear that this decision, whether it proves to be a masterstroke or a miscalculation, will significantly impact Colorado’s 2024 elections. Boebert’s controversial style and behavior have already sparked criticism, and her latest move promises to keep her in the spotlight.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

