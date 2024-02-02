Lauren Boebert Hints at Potential Coup in the House

In a political twist that could potentially reshape the landscape of American leadership, Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has intimated the possibility of leveraging a House rule she helped modify to potentially oust the incumbent Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. This comes in the wake of growing calls for efficiency and effectiveness in the House.

A Rule Change for Accountability

In January 2023, Boebert played a pivotal role in amending a House rule to allow any single GOP member to submit a motion to vacate the speaker. This change, she believes, can serve as a means of holding the House leadership accountable. The Colorado representative voiced this perspective during her recent appearance on Steve Bannon's podcast, shedding light on the internal dynamics of the GOP.

Leadership and Follow-Through

Boebert's rhetoric revolved around the urgent need for strong leadership and the fulfillment of promises made to the American public. She made it clear that her colleagues, too, are considering the use of the vacate motion as a tool to keep the House's effectiveness in check. These statements echo the sentiment of a large section of the public that expects concrete actions from their elected representatives.

If a motion to vacate leads to Johnson's removal, it would be the second time in six months, and only the second time in U.S. history, that a House Speaker has been ousted. This potential upheaval is particularly intriguing considering Boebert's past endorsement of Johnson.