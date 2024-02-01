Laura Rosen Cohen on Mark Steyn's Legal Battle and Societal Issues

The protracted legal battle between journalist Mark Steyn and climate scientist Michael Mann has been a focal point in Laura Rosen Cohen's column. The case, which revolves around Steyn's claims of fraudulent data in Mann's 'hockey stick graph', has been an exhausting journey for Steyn, both physically and financially.

Mark Steyn's Daunting Legal Battle

Steyn, who has been representing himself following health issues and financial constraints, has reportedly spent millions of dollars over the past 12 years on this lawsuit. On the other hand, Mann has reportedly spent nothing, adding to the uneven playing field. The financial toll of this case on Steyn has been immense, leading Cohen to call on her readers to support Steyn by purchasing a membership in The Mark Steyn Club or a Liberty Stick.

Tablet Magazine's Horrifying Revelations

Cohen switches gears to discuss a disturbing article from Tablet Magazine, likening the described events to a 'second Holocaust.' While she clarifies that it is not a comparison in terms of victim numbers, the sheer barbarity and bloodlust reported in the article warrant the analogy.

Addressing Societal Issues

Using Steyn's case as a backdrop, Cohen brings to light societal issues such as loneliness, depression, and demographic changes. She cites Steyn's warnings about the dire consequences of failing to address these trends. Cohen concludes by expressing gratitude for the support and prayers from her readers, subtly touching on other subjects including political power abuse and the importance of historical awareness.

Climate Change on Trial: A Popular Podcast

Amidst the legal proceedings, documentarians Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer have launched a daily podcast called 'Climate Change on Trial.' This podcast reenacts the day’s arguments in the Steyn-Mann court case, emphasizing the importance of free speech and truth in the climate change debate. The podcast has attracted significant attention, with Steyn's cross-examinations of Mann's claims being a highlight for listeners.