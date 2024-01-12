en English
Politics

Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking ‘Deep State,’ Nikki Haley, and HAARP

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking ‘Deep State,’ Nikki Haley, and HAARP

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has ignited a storm of controversy with a theory that involves the ‘deep state,’ the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), and Nikki Haley. Loomer alleges that the deep state and Haley are manipulating weather conditions through the HAARP to influence the upcoming Iowa caucuses in Haley’s favor.

Loomer’s Unfounded Theory

Loomer, known for her adamant support for former President Donald Trump, has propagated the theory on a platform formerly known as Twitter. According to her, Haley’s connections to the defense industry could be used to trigger a severe blizzard in Iowa, undermining Trump’s expected victory in the caucuses. The assertion, though, lacks any substantial evidence.

HAARP: A Target for Conspiracy Theorists

The HAARP, a research program based at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, studies the ionosphere. Over the years, it has been a fertile ground for conspiracy theories. Despite its scientific purpose, theorists have accused HAARP of causing natural disasters and other phenomena, none of which have been proven.

Reactions to Loomer’s Theory

The circulation of this conspiracy theory has triggered criticism. Among the critics is former Illinois Republican Representative, Adam Kinzinger. Kinzinger, who has faced backlash from his party for opposing Trump’s involvement in the Capitol riot, highlighted the influence of conspiracy theorists on the voting process. He urged people to vote despite these unfounded theories. Loomer, a prominent figure among far-right conspiracy theorists, has been known to refuse concession after losing elections, claiming election fraud.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

