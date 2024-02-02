Laura Ingraham Accuses Senate of Using Secrecy as a Shield in Border Bill Handling

Laura Ingraham, an influential host on Fox News, has launched a blistering critique of the United States Senate's handling of a bipartisan border bill. Speaking on her show 'The Ingraham Angle', she took aim at what she describes as the 'uniparty' in Washington, accusing them of mastering the art of obfuscation, particularly in relation to the ongoing border crisis.

Behind the 'Powerful Tools'

The bill, publicly endorsed by Senator James Lankford as providing 'powerful tools' to address the border crisis, is being deliberately shrouded in secrecy, according to Ingraham. This, she argues, is a calculated move by key political figures who are reluctant to openly defend it. In a climate of increasing public scrutiny, Ingraham suggests that this clandestine approach is designed to avoid putting the bill under the microscope in front of larger audiences or in the senators' respective home districts.

Securing Borders or Securing Funds?

Despite public declarations that the main objective of the bill is to secure the border, Ingraham presents a different perspective. She contends that if border security was truly a priority for President Biden, he could have taken decisive measures from the very start of his tenure. Instead, she posits that the real priority for political leaders, including Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, is an entirely different matter: securing additional funding for Ukraine to the tune of $60 billion.

A Strategy of Secrecy

Ingraham asserts that this veil of secrecy surrounding the bill is not accidental but a strategic move. By avoiding public discussion and debate on the bill, she claims the 'uniparty' is able to sidestep the need to justify its contents and implications in detail. This, according to Ingraham, is a clear manifestation of political maneuvering at the expense of transparency and accountability.