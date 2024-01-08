en English
Politics

Laughter in Exile: Russian Comedy in the Era of Putin

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Laughter in Exile: Russian Comedy in the Era of Putin

In the realm of humor, Russian stand-up comedy opens a distinct window into the cultural and political nerve of Putin’s Russia. As the descendants of a tradition that wielded humor as a tool of dissent during the Perestroika-era USSR, today’s comedic voices grapple with formidable challenges in their quest to articulate political narratives.

Repression and Exile

The resurgence of Vladimir Putin to the presidency in 2012 and the subsequent implementation of conservative policies have triggered a crackdown on comedic artists daring to broach political subjects. This reaction has propelled many into enforced exile. Notable examples include comic Sasha Dolgopolov, who stumbled into legal jeopardy over a jest about the Virgin Mary, and Idrak Mirzalizade, who received a lifetime deportation order (later mitigated to 14 years) following a joke surrounding the xenophobia endured by Central Asians.

Working from Abroad

In a striking parallel to journalists, Russian comedians frequently have to ply their trade from foreign shores to safeguard their audience and navigate novel cultural terrains. This transition to English-language comedy presents its own hurdles, as they wrestle with the complexities of identity politics and immigrant life. Yevgeny Chebatkov, for instance, delivered a live show in Moscow in English, while others, such as Alexander Nezlobin, have woven their Russian identity into their comic narratives.

Into the Future

Online media outlet Meduza’s podcast recently spotlighted the journeys of Alexander Dolgopolov and Denis the Stranger, now Berlin-based and integrating the immigrant experience into their comedic craft. The future trajectory of Russian comedy in exile remains shrouded in uncertainty. Yet, these comedic artists may lay the groundwork for the cultural reckoning that will inevitably ensue post the conclusion of Putin’s presidency.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

