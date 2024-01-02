en English
Politics

Latina Democrats Prioritize Abortion Rights in 2024 Campaigns

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:29 pm EST
In the 2024 Congressional campaign, Latina Democrats are placing a strong emphasis on abortion rights, identifying it as a pivotal issue that could determine their electoral success. Among them, Michelle Vallejo, who is vying for a place in a South Texas swing district, argues fervently that decisions concerning abortion should be made by the women involved and their healthcare providers, not politicians.

Support from Key Organizations

Backing these candidates are organizations like EMILY’s List and BOLD PAC, which point to polls indicating that a majority of Hispanic voters, including Catholic Latinos, are against strict abortion bans. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center, 57% of Hispanics believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. This percentage rises among younger Latinos. Even those who personally hold conservative beliefs often agree that the decision to have an abortion should remain private and not be dictated by politicians.

The Republican Party’s Dilemma

The Republican Party, on the other hand, is wrestling with its stance on abortion. This issue has become particularly pronounced after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. GOP strategists have highlighted the importance of clear messaging and empathy in addressing this sensitive subject. The issue became particularly contentious when a Texas woman was denied an abortion despite her fetus having a fatal genetic disorder.

Reproductive Rights: A Critical Concern

Other Democratic candidates, including Allyson Muñiz Damikolas and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, are also framing reproductive rights as a major concern for voters, reaching out to those from even Republican backgrounds. Mucarsel-Powell, who is aiming to make history by becoming Florida’s first Latina senator, has drawn parallels between strict abortion limits and the type of control seen in authoritarian regimes. This comparison strikes a chord with Hispanic women, in particular, who have firsthand experiences of governmental repression.

Politics United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

