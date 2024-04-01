Latin America's Hard Right Revolution: Milei, Bukele, Bolsonaro Ignite Political Shift

Latin America witnesses a seismic shift in its political landscape as Javier Milei, Nayib Bukele, and Jair Bolsonaro, alongside other hard-right leaders, redefine regional politics. These figures embrace ideologies that diverge sharply from traditional conservative values, spotlighting crime, abortion, and socialism as their battlegrounds. Their rise is marked by a departure from established political norms, influenced significantly by former U.S. President Donald Trump's brand of politics. This new wave of leadership signals a profound transformation in Latin American political dynamics, highlighting a stark contrast against the backdrop of global conservatism.

Emergence of a New Ideological Front

The political ascendancy of these leaders began with Jair Bolsonaro's unexpected victory in Brazil in 2018, followed by Nayib Bukele in El Salvador in 2019. Unlike their predecessors, these leaders do not draw their core support from concerns over immigration but rather focus on stringent opposition to abortion, gay and women's rights, a hardline stance on crime, and an unwavering resistance to socialism. Their electoral successes have been bolstered by public disillusionment with corruption, economic stagnation, and in some instances, gang violence and social unrest. This ideological shift represents a significant departure from more traditional, consensus-driven conservative politics in the region.

Diverse Approaches to Governance

Despite sharing common ideological ground, each leader adopts a unique approach to governance, reflecting the diverse political and social landscapes of their respective countries. For instance, Bolsonaro garnered support from evangelicals and the authoritarian right, focusing less on free-market principles. Conversely, Milei champions anarcho-capitalism, advocating for sweeping economic reforms in Argentina. Bukele, on the other hand, prioritized security, making significant strides against gang violence. This diversity indicates that while these leaders are united by certain core beliefs, their policies and priorities vary significantly, tailoring their strategies to their nations' specific needs and challenges.

Implications for Democracy and Regional Politics

The rise of these hard-right leaders raises questions about the future of democracy in Latin America. Bolsonaro's and <a href="https://www.economist.com/the-americas/2024