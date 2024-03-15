Late Olubadan Oba Lekan Balogun to Receive Islamic Burial Today in Ibadan

The esteemed city of Ibadan comes to a standstill as it prepares to bid farewell to its beloved monarch, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II. Following his peaceful demise at the age of 81, the late Olubadan's family announced that he would be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites at his ancestral home in Aliiwo, Ibadan, on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Final Journey Begins

Oba Lekan Balogun's passing has left a void in the hearts of many, especially given his significant contributions to both the traditional sphere and various professional fields. Having ascended to the throne just two years prior, his leadership and wisdom were a beacon of hope and progress for Ibadanland. His burial, scheduled for 4 p.m. today, not only marks the end of an era but also reinforces the rich cultural heritage of Yoruba Islamic rites.

A Man of Many Facets

The late monarch was not just a figure of traditional authority but also a man of intellectual prowess and professional excellence. With a PhD from a British university, Oba Balogun's career spanned academia, the oil industry, and politics. His life's journey from a university lecturer and Shell BP management staff to a senator and a successful businessman underscores the diverse roles he played in shaping the discourse and development within his community and beyond.

Community and Leadership

Oba Balogun's leadership style was characterized by his commitment to education, economic development, and societal welfare. His passing is profoundly felt by the people of Ibadan, who viewed him not only as a monarch but as a visionary leader. The state governor, Seyi Makinde, alongside other dignitaries, has expressed deep condolences, reflecting on Oba Balogun's monumental impact on the community. His legacy, undoubtedly, will continue to inspire future generations.

As the sun sets on the city of Ibadan, it not only marks the end of a day but also the final chapter in the remarkable life of Oba Lekan Balogun. The Islamic burial rites, steeped in tradition and respect, offer a moment for reflection on the values he embodied and the indelible mark he leaves behind. His journey, though concluded in the physical realm, will linger in the hearts and minds of those who knew him and in the annals of Ibadan's history.