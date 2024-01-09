en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Late Brigadier General David Kaboyo’s Family Battles Land Grab in Uganda

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:55 am EST
Late Brigadier General David Kaboyo’s Family Battles Land Grab in Uganda

Land disputes in Kikuube district of Uganda have taken a new turn as the family of the late Brigadier General David Kaboyo grapples with an alleged land grab. The saga unfolds following claims made by a caretaker denying the family access to their land. The family, consisting of Kaboyo’s widow and children, have turned to the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) seeking intervention.

A Fight for Land

The late Brigadier General David Kaboyo’s family has been engaged in a tussle over a piece of land they acquired back in 2005. Matia Kyaligonza, the caretaker, has now claimed ownership of the land, effectively barring the family from its use. The family has since reached out to the RDC, pleading for assistance in the matter.

Local Leaders Confirm Ownership

During a meeting held to discuss the issue, local leaders and witnesses confirmed the family’s ownership of the land. This confirmation comes as a significant boost to the family’s plea, helping to solidify their claim. Despite this, the alleged land grabber has continued to deny the family access.

Condemning Land Grabbing

The Resident District Commissioner has expressed condemnation towards the act of land grabbing. In response to the Kaboyo family’s petition, the RDC ordered Kyaligonza to cease denying the family access to their land immediately. This case highlights a larger issue plaguing the Kikuube district, where land grabbing is becoming increasingly common.

0
Crime Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
The Iconic Customers Face Cybersecurity Threats; Company Promises Refunds
Cybersecurity issues have plagued customers of Australia’s leading online retailer, The Iconic, with a spate of fraudulent transactions emerging in the recent weeks. Numerous customers have come forward, reporting unauthorized transactions and expressing difficulties in obtaining timely assistance from the retailer. With some clients losing thousands of dollars to unauthorized orders, the company has responded
The Iconic Customers Face Cybersecurity Threats; Company Promises Refunds
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
14 mins ago
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Gruesome Assault Amid Pandemic
18 mins ago
Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Gruesome Assault Amid Pandemic
Rising Insecurity in Kogi State: Assembly Confirms Abductions, Calls for Action
5 mins ago
Rising Insecurity in Kogi State: Assembly Confirms Abductions, Calls for Action
TalkTV Host Alex Phillips' Harrowing Daylight Robbery Attempt on Oxford Street
6 mins ago
TalkTV Host Alex Phillips' Harrowing Daylight Robbery Attempt on Oxford Street
Unidentified Man Killed in Louisville Hit-and-Run, Driver at Large
6 mins ago
Unidentified Man Killed in Louisville Hit-and-Run, Driver at Large
Latest Headlines
World News
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
16 seconds
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Appointed by President Macron
1 min
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Appointed by President Macron
Joel Ssenyonyi: Nakawa West MP Assumes Leadership of Opposition in Ugandan Parliament
2 mins
Joel Ssenyonyi: Nakawa West MP Assumes Leadership of Opposition in Ugandan Parliament
Ex-Post Office CEO Returns Royal Honour Amid Horizon IT Scandal
2 mins
Ex-Post Office CEO Returns Royal Honour Amid Horizon IT Scandal
Gabriel Attal Appointed as France's Youngest Prime Minister
2 mins
Gabriel Attal Appointed as France's Youngest Prime Minister
Mosiuoa Lekota Advocates for Reform in South Africa's Electoral System
3 mins
Mosiuoa Lekota Advocates for Reform in South Africa's Electoral System
INEC Kano Asserts Readiness for Forthcoming Bye-Elections
3 mins
INEC Kano Asserts Readiness for Forthcoming Bye-Elections
NASA Alerts: Asteroid 2024 AS1 Hurtling Towards Earth, Sparks Global Interest
3 mins
NASA Alerts: Asteroid 2024 AS1 Hurtling Towards Earth, Sparks Global Interest
Behind the Glamour: An NFL Wife's Candid Take on WAG Challenges and Stereotypes
3 mins
Behind the Glamour: An NFL Wife's Candid Take on WAG Challenges and Stereotypes
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
25 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
56 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app