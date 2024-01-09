Late Brigadier General David Kaboyo’s Family Battles Land Grab in Uganda

Land disputes in Kikuube district of Uganda have taken a new turn as the family of the late Brigadier General David Kaboyo grapples with an alleged land grab. The saga unfolds following claims made by a caretaker denying the family access to their land. The family, consisting of Kaboyo’s widow and children, have turned to the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) seeking intervention.

A Fight for Land

The late Brigadier General David Kaboyo’s family has been engaged in a tussle over a piece of land they acquired back in 2005. Matia Kyaligonza, the caretaker, has now claimed ownership of the land, effectively barring the family from its use. The family has since reached out to the RDC, pleading for assistance in the matter.

Local Leaders Confirm Ownership

During a meeting held to discuss the issue, local leaders and witnesses confirmed the family’s ownership of the land. This confirmation comes as a significant boost to the family’s plea, helping to solidify their claim. Despite this, the alleged land grabber has continued to deny the family access.

Condemning Land Grabbing

The Resident District Commissioner has expressed condemnation towards the act of land grabbing. In response to the Kaboyo family’s petition, the RDC ordered Kyaligonza to cease denying the family access to their land immediately. This case highlights a larger issue plaguing the Kikuube district, where land grabbing is becoming increasingly common.