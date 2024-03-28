Las Vegas Police's Non-Shooting Deaths Lack Transparency, Investigation Reveals

In a significant investigation by The Associated Press and the Howard Centers for Investigative Journalism, it has been uncovered that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been involved in at least eight non-shooting deaths during police encounters from 2012-2021, raising concerns over accountability and transparency. Unlike shooting fatalities, these cases often evade the public eye and rigorous review, highlighting a gap in the oversight of police conduct.

Disparity in Investigative Processes

The Las Vegas police force emerged as a model for reform following a 2011 expose and subsequent collaboration with the Justice Department aimed at reducing officer-involved shootings and enhancing accountability. This partnership led to significant policy changes, particularly around the use of firearms by officers. However, the same level of scrutiny does not extend to non-shooting fatalities. In two restraint death incidents in 2021, the department's Force Investigation Team and Critical Incident Review Team did not perform their usual comprehensive reviews, indicating a discrepancy in how different types of force are evaluated.

Lack of Legal Review and Accountability

Further complicating the issue, the Clark County District Attorney's office has a policy for reviewing all police shootings but has remained silent on nearly half of the non-shooting deaths identified by the investigation. This silence strips away a crucial layer of accountability, leaving families and the public without answers or justice. The rare instances where police face charges for their actions in these deaths underscore the systemic barriers to holding law enforcement accountable for their use of force, regardless of whether it involves a firearm.

Implications for Police Reform

The investigation into the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's handling of non-shooting deaths during police encounters reveals significant gaps in both policy and practice. It underscores the need for comprehensive reform that covers all forms of police use of force, not just shootings. The absence of transparent, thorough investigations into these fatalities not only undermines public trust but also highlights a critical area for improvement in law enforcement accountability mechanisms. As the community and stakeholders reflect on these findings, the call for a more inclusive approach to police oversight becomes increasingly urgent.