Larry Hogan’s Resignation Fuels Speculation of Presidential Ambitions

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s resignation from his leadership role at No Labels, a third-party movement, has sparked speculation about his possible presidential ambitions. Hogan, a moderate Republican known for his critique of former President Donald Trump, ended his co-chairmanship at No Labels at the close of 2023. Despite being term-limited out of office in 2022 and previously stating he would not seek the Republican nomination for 2024, Hogan’s decision has hinted at the possibility of a third-party run under the No Labels banner.

Fueling Speculation

The context and implications of Hogan’s resignation from No Labels were reported by POLITICO and The Associated Press. His resignation as co-chair took effect at the end of 2023, and he did not share information about his future plans. Hogan’s move has further fueled conjecture about his potential presidential run under the No Labels banner.

No Labels’ Political Aspirations

No Labels is actively working to secure ballot access in various states. The movement has already met signature requirements in Maryland, advancing its efforts to establish itself as a political party. Hogan’s resignation could signal his preparations to run for president using the group’s ballot line. This spring, No Labels plans to decide whether to nominate a presidential ticket. Among the potential candidates are prominent figures such as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

Implications of a Third-Party Run

Hogan’s potential third-party presidential campaign has caused a stir among Democrats and other Trump critics who fear it would siphon votes that would otherwise go to Democratic President Joe Biden, potentially facilitating Trump’s return to the White House. Despite this concern, Hogan has expressed his desire for new leadership to dedicate their time fully to No Labels’ political operations. Whether Hogan, a centrist Republican who governed over a blue state, will make a presidential bid remains unclear.