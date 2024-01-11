en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Larry Hogan’s Resignation Fuels Speculation of Presidential Ambitions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
Larry Hogan’s Resignation Fuels Speculation of Presidential Ambitions

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s resignation from his leadership role at No Labels, a third-party movement, has sparked speculation about his possible presidential ambitions. Hogan, a moderate Republican known for his critique of former President Donald Trump, ended his co-chairmanship at No Labels at the close of 2023. Despite being term-limited out of office in 2022 and previously stating he would not seek the Republican nomination for 2024, Hogan’s decision has hinted at the possibility of a third-party run under the No Labels banner.

Fueling Speculation

The context and implications of Hogan’s resignation from No Labels were reported by POLITICO and The Associated Press. His resignation as co-chair took effect at the end of 2023, and he did not share information about his future plans. Hogan’s move has further fueled conjecture about his potential presidential run under the No Labels banner.

No Labels’ Political Aspirations

No Labels is actively working to secure ballot access in various states. The movement has already met signature requirements in Maryland, advancing its efforts to establish itself as a political party. Hogan’s resignation could signal his preparations to run for president using the group’s ballot line. This spring, No Labels plans to decide whether to nominate a presidential ticket. Among the potential candidates are prominent figures such as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

Implications of a Third-Party Run

Hogan’s potential third-party presidential campaign has caused a stir among Democrats and other Trump critics who fear it would siphon votes that would otherwise go to Democratic President Joe Biden, potentially facilitating Trump’s return to the White House. Despite this concern, Hogan has expressed his desire for new leadership to dedicate their time fully to No Labels’ political operations. Whether Hogan, a centrist Republican who governed over a blue state, will make a presidential bid remains unclear.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
18 seconds ago
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has made a confident assertion of his intention to become the next president of the United States. Currently campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, Ramaswamy, despite being viewed as an underdog, has been visibly active in Iowa, where the presidential caucuses that will trigger the nomination process are due
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
3 mins ago
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
9 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
2 mins ago
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
Transgender Woman Sues New York City for $22 Million Over Alleged Mistreatment at Rikers Island
3 mins ago
Transgender Woman Sues New York City for $22 Million Over Alleged Mistreatment at Rikers Island
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
3 mins ago
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
Latest Headlines
World News
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
18 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
2 mins
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
3 mins
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
3 mins
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
3 mins
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
4 mins
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
6 mins
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
6 mins
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
9 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app