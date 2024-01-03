en English
Politics

Larimer County Board of Commissioners Announces 2024 Leadership

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Larimer County Board of Commissioners Announces 2024 Leadership

At the first administrative matters meeting of 2024, the Board of Commissioners of Larimer County carried out their annual tradition of rotating leadership roles. The newly appointed chair of the board is Commissioner John Kefalas, while Commissioner Kristin Stephens has been designated as the chair pro tem.

A Familiar Leadership Configuration

The roles assigned to Kefalas and Stephens are not new. The pair held these exact positions in 2021, demonstrating a leadership stability within the board. The duties of the chair position include overseeing real estate transactions, signing significant documents after board approval, and leading board meetings. The chair pro tem assumes these responsibilities in the chair’s absence.

In 2023, the roles were reversed with Kefalas serving as chair pro tem and Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally assuming the chair’s duties. However, Commissioner Shadduck-McNally was noticeably absent at this year’s meeting.

Confirmation of Appointments

The meeting also involved confirming appointments to various boards and committees where commissioners act as liaisons. Notably, Kefalas retains his role on the Larimer County Board of Health while Shadduck-McNally continues her liaison role with the Loveland Urban Renewal Authority Board, despite her absence.

In recognition of her contributions, Commissioner Stephens acknowledged Chair Shadduck-McNally’s efforts and dedication to her role. The leadership of the Board of Commissioners remains a testament to their collective commitment to serving the people of Larimer County.

Politics United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

