en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners’ Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners’ Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption

Timothy Stabosz, the Republican County Auditor of LaPorte, Indiana, has declared his intention not to seek reelection in his current role. In a surprising move, Stabosz has his sights set on a seat on the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners. The 55-year-old, who doubles as a money manager, has cited a pressing need to address what he terms significant issues plaguing the county government, observed during his tenure as auditor.

Unveiling the Underbelly of the County Government

Stabosz has expressed deep-seated concerns over practices such as no-bid contracts, influence peddling, and corruption prevalent within the county governance. He is firm in his conviction that by ascending to the position of a commissioner, he could ultimately drive the restoration of integrity, openness, and principled leadership to LaPorte County.

A History of Public Service

Stabosz has a rich history of public service, having served two nonconsecutive terms on the LaPorte City Council before clinching the role of county auditor. He is also an active participant in various community and non-profit organizations, including Preserve Historic LaPorte and the Parents Television and Media Council.

Upcoming Election Cycle

His campaign for the Republican nomination will be focused on District 2 of LaPorte. The forthcoming election cycle will include other county positions, with candidate filing set to commence shortly. Stabosz’s announcement serves as a testament to his commitment to dismantling what he dubs a ‘culture of corruption’ within the local government. He is intent on fostering a more dignified and professional governance in LaPorte County.

0
Politics United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
In a strategic administrative overhaul, Hyderabad witnessed a substantial bureaucratic reshuffle that saw the reassignment of 26 IAS officers. In the spotlight is Smita Sabharwal, a senior bureaucrat from the 2001 batch IAS officer, earlier a key figure in the BRS government’s CMO. Sabharwal has been appointed as the Member Secretary of the State Finance
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
4 mins ago
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
Haslingden Trades Club Under Fire: Licensing Review Looms Amidst Violation Allegations
5 mins ago
Haslingden Trades Club Under Fire: Licensing Review Looms Amidst Violation Allegations
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
2 mins ago
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
3 mins ago
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
'Love Is Blind' Contestant Sues Netflix, Alleges Exploitative Practices
3 mins ago
'Love Is Blind' Contestant Sues Netflix, Alleges Exploitative Practices
Latest Headlines
World News
BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming
39 seconds
BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
58 seconds
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
1 min
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics
1 min
Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
2 mins
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
2 mins
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
3 mins
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
3 mins
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
3 mins
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app