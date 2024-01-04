LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners’ Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption

Timothy Stabosz, the Republican County Auditor of LaPorte, Indiana, has declared his intention not to seek reelection in his current role. In a surprising move, Stabosz has his sights set on a seat on the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners. The 55-year-old, who doubles as a money manager, has cited a pressing need to address what he terms significant issues plaguing the county government, observed during his tenure as auditor.

Unveiling the Underbelly of the County Government

Stabosz has expressed deep-seated concerns over practices such as no-bid contracts, influence peddling, and corruption prevalent within the county governance. He is firm in his conviction that by ascending to the position of a commissioner, he could ultimately drive the restoration of integrity, openness, and principled leadership to LaPorte County.

A History of Public Service

Stabosz has a rich history of public service, having served two nonconsecutive terms on the LaPorte City Council before clinching the role of county auditor. He is also an active participant in various community and non-profit organizations, including Preserve Historic LaPorte and the Parents Television and Media Council.

Upcoming Election Cycle

His campaign for the Republican nomination will be focused on District 2 of LaPorte. The forthcoming election cycle will include other county positions, with candidate filing set to commence shortly. Stabosz’s announcement serves as a testament to his commitment to dismantling what he dubs a ‘culture of corruption’ within the local government. He is intent on fostering a more dignified and professional governance in LaPorte County.