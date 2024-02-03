Laolu Akande Advocates for State Police to Address Nigeria's Security Crisis

Journalist and former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, has sounded a clarion call for the establishment of state police in Nigeria, a move aimed at decisively tackling the country's escalating kidnapping and insecurity issues.

On his television program, "Inside Sources," Akande underscored the inadequacy of the current centralized security system to handle the diverse security challenges individual states grapple with. He championed the case for localized security forces, using the Zamfara Protection Guard, Amotekun in the Southwest, and Abube Agu in the Southeast as paragons of effective regional policing initiatives.

In his detailed discourse, Akande emphasized the pressing need for a constitutional amendment to ensure proper rules of engagement and guard against potential misuse of state police forces. He appealed to key stakeholders, including the President, governors, National Assembly members, State Assemblies, traditional and religious leaders, and thought leaders, to rally behind the establishment of state police.

A Decentralized Approach to Security

Akande's advocacy for a decentralized approach is not merely a reactionary measure to the prevailing security crisis. Rather, it seeks to capitalize on the current momentum for reform and establish a more effective and accountable security system in Nigeria.

His argument is grounded in the belief that a localized approach to security can and will yield better results than a centralized one. He cited compelling cases from different regions of Nigeria where local policing initiatives have been implemented, underlining the widespread support for the idea of state police.

Towards a More Secure Nigeria

As the conversation around state police gains traction, Akande's advocacy illuminates the path towards a more secure Nigeria.

By shifting the focus from a monolithic security structure to a more flexible, region-specific approach, Nigeria stands a better chance at effectively countering the security challenges that plague it. The establishment of state police, as Akande suggests, could be the game-changer Nigeria needs to restore its security and reassure its citizens.