Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote

In a surprising turn of events, Craig Totaro, the longtime Borough Manager of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, has been replaced by former council member Ellen Lustgarten. The Borough Council’s decision to replace Totaro, who had served dutifully for 16 years with a contracted salary of $129,000 for the previous year, resulted from a 4 to 3 vote. The Council, however, did not disclose a specific reason for this sudden change.

Concerns Over New Management

Councilmember Benjamin Hover, who previously presided over the council, expressed shock and concern over the decision. He noted that there had been no prior indication of a change in management. Hover brought attention to the potential impact on grant-funded projects, which Totaro had successfully managed. Moreover, he highlighted the borough’s recent achievement – a Governor’s Award for Local Excellence, attributing it to Totaro’s effective management.

Controversy Surrounding The Decision

The abrupt decision to replace Totaro has been criticized for its potential violation of the Sunshine Act. Critics argue that as it was not on the meeting agenda, it effectively removed an independent voice in the borough. Totaro’s reputation as a highly respected figure among his peers adds to the controversy. Andrew Hayman, the Borough Manager of Folcroft, referred to Totaro as the ‘gold standard’ among managers and expressed his intention to recommend Totaro for a position in Upper Darby.

Lustgarten’s Interim Tenure

Lustgarten, the former council member, has been appointed the interim Borough Manager for a period of six months. The council is yet to make a decision on her compensation. The next council meeting, scheduled for February 14, is expected to shed more light on the matter.