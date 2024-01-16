Language Barrier Hinders Media Freedom in Kosovo

In a noteworthy press conference held in Pristina, Kosovo, a lack of translation for Serbian-speaking journalists was reported, highlighting a significant challenge for Serbian media outlets in the region. The conference was hosted by Kosovo's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Donika Gervalla, and her Albanian counterpart, Igli Hasani. The only Serbian-speaking media team present was from Kosovo Online.

Advertisment

Lack of Serbian Translation: A Recurring Issue

The absence of Serbian translation at the conference has been perceived as a major hurdle to media freedom. When queried about this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs apologized and promised to send the speech in Serbian via email. However, at the time of reporting, the speech had not been received, adding to the frustrations of Serbian-speaking journalists.

Violation of the Language Law

Advertisment

The incident brings to light the violation of the Law on the Use of Languages in Kosovo, which mandates Albanian and Serbian as official languages. The consistent lack of translation at official events has been a contentious issue, often criticized as a barrier to journalists' access to information.

Continuous Call for Media Freedom

Stemming from this, the Association of Journalists of Kosovo and Metohija has repeatedly drawn attention to these instances, highlighting the ongoing violation of the language law by institutions. The Association has also pinpointed the selective invitation of media to public events, further obstructing journalists' access to information and hindering media freedom in the region.