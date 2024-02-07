Landmark Devolution Deal Paves Way for Transformation in North East England

The North East of England is on the brink of a monumental transformation, courtesy of a landmark devolution deal. This legislative reform is set to introduce a directly elected mayor for seven local authority areas, including Northumberland, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Gateshead, South Tyneside, Sunderland, and County Durham. With the inaugural election slated for May 2024, this move marks a significant shift in the region's governance structure.

A New Era of Governance

This devolution deal will usher in a new combined authority, granting it control over a 30-year investment fund worth £1.4 billion. This fund, the largest of its kind since the publication of the Levelling Up White Paper in February 2022, is aimed at levelling up the entire region. Additionally, the new authority will be entrusted with £563 million to reshape and enhance local rail and bus services, further improving connectivity across the North East.

Promoting Local Development

Beyond transport, the devolution deal will empower local leaders to mold adult education offerings to meet the precise needs of businesses and communities. The deal also paves the way for the regeneration of brownfield sites, facilitating the construction of affordable homes and thereby contributing to the region's socio-economic development.

Supporting Regional Innovation

The North East's strengths in advanced manufacturing and clean energy will be bolstered by this devolution deal. By leveraging the region's sectoral prowess, the deal aims to foster innovation and progress, promising a brighter future for the North East. The Minister for Levelling Up, Jacob Young, lauds the deal as crucial in granting local residents the power and resources to ameliorate their region.

Political leaders from the seven councils and the North of Tyne Combined Authority have voiced their readiness to collaborate under this new framework, striving to deliver tangible results for their communities. This devolution deal, part of a broader strategy to foster economic security and opportunities, is poised to revolutionize the North East, driving innovation and community betterment.