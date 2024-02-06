Land Ownership Dispute Surfaces Amid Kenya's Affordable Housing Bill Discussions

Kenya's Affordable Housing Bill 2023 has sparked a conflict over land ownership between county governments and the national government. This dispute came to light during submissions to the National Assembly's joint committees of Housing and Finance. The National Land Commission (NLC) Chairman, Gershom Otachi, expressed concerns about the NLC's exclusion from the bill drafting process, despite land being a key component of the proposed affordable housing scheme.

Unraveling the Complexity of Land Ownership Transfer

Otachi shed light on the intricacies involved in the transfer of land ownership from the county to the national government. He emphasized the crucial need for stakeholder participation to resolve issues of asset acquisition and resource generation conflicts. Otachi's proposition was that the acquisition and allocation of public land for the affordable housing program should be managed by the National Housing Cooperation, in conjunction with the Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project. This would reduce disruptions and ensure public involvement.

Call for Fairness and Transparency

The commission further advocated for fairness and transparency in assigning houses to beneficiaries. The debate on the bill is set to wrap up in the National Assembly next week. If approved, it will be forwarded to President William Ruto for assent. It's anticipated that a revised housing levy could be reintroduced within two weeks following the President's signature.

Addressing Imbalances and Legal Hurdles

The Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) highlighted the uneven distribution of benefits among different income groups in the Affordable Housing Bill of 2023 and the possible misuse of unused funds. The PBO suggested amendments to the law to ensure that active contributors to the levy benefit from the affordable housing units. The government's legal obstacles in implementing the Housing Levy were also addressed.