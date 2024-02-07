'Land for Job' Scam: Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti Summoned to Court

Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi, and her daughter, Misa Bharti, a Member of Parliament representing the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have been summoned to Delhi. The mother-daughter duo is set to make an appearance before the Rouse Avenue Court on February 9th. The summons is related to the ongoing 'Land for Job' scam case that has gripped the nation's attention.

Accusations of Quo Pro Quo

The 'Land for Job' scam involves allegations of acquiring land from job aspirants in exchange for employment. These accusations have been leveled for the period when Rabri Devi's husband, Lalu Prasad Yadav, was serving as the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed complaints against Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and others in connection with this case.

Chargesheet Filed

As part of the ongoing investigation, the ED has filed a chargesheet at the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. The chargesheet names Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and several others. The court has instructed the ED to submit an electronic copy of the chargesheet and the corresponding documents. The case is slated for cognizance on January 16, 2024.

Connection to Lalu Prasad and His Son

In a related development, a person linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son has been apprehended. This arrest is connected to a money laundering probe that is associated with the 'Land for Job' scam.

The 'Land for Job' scam case is a significant one due to the involvement of high-profile political figures. It has serious implications on the integrity of government recruitment processes and has brought the issue of corruption within the political echelons into sharp focus.