Lancaster Gender Scholar Advocates for Equality at Parliament's Modernising Employment APPG

In recognition of International Women's Day 2024, Lancaster University's Professor Valerie Stead participated in a pivotal All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) session aimed at 'Modernising Employment' to foster gender equality in the workplace. This event, held in the UK Parliament, brought together legislators, academics, and industry leaders to examine and recommend strategies for overcoming persistent gender disparities in the UK labour market.

Addressing Gender Inequalities

During the session, Professor Stead shared insights from comprehensive research projects such as Gender Matters and TARGETED-MPI, highlighting the challenges women face in achieving senior roles within their professions. Despite numerous efforts, women remain significantly underrepresented in influential positions, primarily due to prevailing gender stereotypes and a lack of opportunities for advancement. Stead emphasized the critical need for systemic changes to address these issues, especially in light of the economic strains and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic which have further impeded progress towards closing the gender gap.

Recommendations for Reform

The APPG discussion centered on various recommendations aimed at fostering a more inclusive and equitable employment landscape. Topics included enhancing the speed of hiring processes in the UK, leveraging technology to eliminate hiring barriers, and refining labour market regulations. The ultimate goal is to establish a National Framework and a Better Hiring Charter, informed by the outputs of these discussions, to guide future employment practices. These measures are anticipated to benefit not only women but the entire UK labour market by tapping into the full potential of its workforce.

Impact of Policy Initiatives

Policy initiatives, such as the forthcoming childcare funding programme, were highlighted as essential steps towards reducing the gender wage gap and encouraging greater female participation in the workforce. This program aims to deliver 30 hours of free childcare per week, a move that is expected to bring about significant economic and societal benefits by enabling more mothers to join or re-enter the labour market. However, concerns remain that the projected outcomes may fall short of the true potential benefits of such policies.

The involvement of Lancaster's academics in these high-level discussions underscores the importance of research-driven policy making. By directly engaging with decision-makers, academics like Professor Valerie Stead are playing a crucial role in shaping a future where employment practices not only inspire inclusion but actively dismantle the barriers that have historically hindered women's progress in the workplace.