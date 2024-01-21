Lancashire on the Verge of Establishing Combined County Authority Amid Opposition

Lancashire, a county in North West England, is on the path to creating a combined county authority (CCA), a significant step in the 'level 2' devolution deal involving its three top-tier authorities. This includes Lancashire County Council, Blackpool Council, and Blackburn with Darwen Council. This strategic move is aimed at giving these top-tier councils the final authority in local matters, eliminating the need for an elected mayor or a reduction in the number of councils.

A New Structure for Local Governance

The proposed governance structure is a direct response to long-standing concerns of some districts. It includes all three top-tier councils as the core members of the CCA. However, it only allocates two seats to represent all 12 second-tier district authorities. These seats are likely to have non-voting rights. This new arrangement seeks to streamline local governance and decision-making processes in Lancashire, enhancing the efficiency of public administration.

Opposition from Chorley and South Ribble Councils

Despite the anticipated benefits, the devolution deal has not been without opposition. Chorley and South Ribble councils have formally opposed the deal, citing concerns about its value to their areas and the lack of influence they will have within the new structure. Chorley Council leader Alistair Bradley criticized the deal as a political stunt, expressing disappointment. In contrast, Conservative opposition group leader Alan Cullens highlighted the difficult choice between accepting the deal or rejecting the £20m worth of investment it brings.

Looking Ahead

As Lancashire moves towards the implementation of the CCA, it will be crucial to address the concerns raised by the opposing councils. Balancing the need for more efficient governance with the desire for local influence and benefits will be a key challenge in the days to come. The outcome of this process could set a precedent for other regions in the UK considering similar devolution deals.