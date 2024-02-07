Lancashire Families Receive Final £299 Payment Amid Cost of Living Crisis

The UK government's attempt to alleviate the cost of living crisis has seen the distribution of nearly £190 million to families in Lancashire. This fund, serving as the third and final payment of £299, of a series totaling £900, is poised to reach households on means-tested benefits by February 22 without the need for formal applications.

Financial Support Amid Crisis

After this payout, Lancashire households will have received a total of £188.7 million in aid, with Blackpool receiving the lion's share. In Blackburn with Darwen, almost half of the households are set to benefit from the payment. The total allocation for three cost-of-living payments across the nation stands at over £7.3 billion.

Figures like Morgan Wild from Citizens Advice argue that these payments, while seemingly beneficial, are insufficient to counter the high energy bills and other escalating costs. The government, however, has planned further support measures from April, including a 6.7% increase in benefits and an 8.5% increase in the state pension. Individuals seeking additional support are directed to the Help for Households website for information on available schemes.

Child Poverty and the Free School Meals Debate

Another side to the cost of living crisis is its impact on children, particularly in areas like Sefton and Knowsley. Thousands of children living in poverty go hungry every day due to restrictive government criteria for free school meals. While the Department of Education claims to have extended eligibility for free school meals, advocates argue for a long-term plan to tackle child poverty and provide all children with a midday meal at school.

Meanwhile, the Lancashire County Council is recommended to approve an above-inflation rise in funding for adult social care suppliers across 12 boroughs. This proposed increase aims to help providers cope with challenges such as increased energy costs, the cost of living, and staff recruitment and retention.