Politics

Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status

Labour County Councillor John Fillis has expressed sharp criticism towards the Love Clean Streets app, employed by the Lancashire County Council, for inaccurately reporting pothole repairs. Fillis’ concern arose after he reported two significant highway defects in his division, only to be informed five days later that the repairs were allegedly completed. To his dismay, he found that only the minor defect had been addressed, leaving a hazardous pothole untouched.

Accusations of Misrepresentation

Fillis accused the council of misleading the public and falsely reporting repair completion, which could distort the overall repair statistics. By presenting a rosier picture of the condition of Lancashire roads, the council may be obscuring the true scale of their disrepair. Fillis stressed the need for honesty and transparency in the management of repairs and the actual state of the roads.

Council’s Response

In response to Fillis’ criticism, a spokesman for the council attributed the issue to the festive period’s disruption. The council assured that the most dangerous pothole was indeed the first to be fixed, though they did not clarify why the other reported defect was overlooked. The council reiterated their commitment to addressing reported potholes within 20 working days and encouraged the public to continue reporting through the Love Clean Streets app or other channels.

Repair Strategy and Future Measures

The spokesman emphasized that the council’s pothole repair strategy is based on risk assessment, with frequent inspections to ensure road safety. Any perceived delays in updates were likely an exception, attributed to the holiday period. Beyond this incident, the council and other organizations are actively seeking ways to address the increased pothole-related breakdowns in the UK. This includes the formation of the Pothole Partnership, crackdowns on utility companies allowing roadworks to overrun, and the development of a new mobile app, Stan, for collecting data on road conditions.

Politics Transportation United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

